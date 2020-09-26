DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Hits $0.0194 on Top Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.04868826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033992 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002155 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

