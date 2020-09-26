Datacoin Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Datacoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $8,541.11 and $44.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004671 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000457 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000957 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

