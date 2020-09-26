DecentBet Price Tops $0.0015 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $277,864.81 and approximately $510.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $519.22 or 0.04826516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034032 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

DBET is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

