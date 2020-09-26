Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

DCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,014. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $143,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 27,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,520,979.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,578 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.