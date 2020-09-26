Delphy (DPY) Reaches Market Cap of $437,162.61

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $437,162.61 and $561.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.81 or 0.04829174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009314 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033839 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002150 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.