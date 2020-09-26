Dero (DERO) Market Cap Achieves $5.94 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $170,914.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00005505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,041,144 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

