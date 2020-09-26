Dether Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,510.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Dether token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Dether has a total market cap of $868,950.23 and approximately $1,510.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dether has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.12 or 0.04876673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009314 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034045 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

