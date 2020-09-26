Deutsche Bank Cuts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $72.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.29.

TREX stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. Trex has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Trex by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $890,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

