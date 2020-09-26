Deutsche Bank Increases Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $110.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IBP. BTIG Research increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of IBP opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $328,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,479.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,144 shares of company stock worth $55,660,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 34.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 61.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

