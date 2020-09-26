Deutsche Bank Increases Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $153.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $148.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WHR. Longbow Research upped their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.11.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $178.11 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $185.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.