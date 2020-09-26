Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DB opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.46. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 112,334 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 51.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 128,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 27.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,054,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 655,608 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Deutsche Bank by 15.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 68,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the first quarter worth $2,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.