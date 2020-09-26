Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for G4S (LON:GFS)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of G4S (LON:GFS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GFS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of G4S in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Get G4S alerts:

GFS opened at GBX 189.45 ($2.48) on Tuesday. G4S has a twelve month low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 223.50 ($2.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 171.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.08.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.