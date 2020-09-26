Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €34.20 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

ETR DBAN opened at €30.55 ($35.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.97 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is €31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.45. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52-week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 52-week high of €42.50 ($50.00).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.