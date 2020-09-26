Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €39.86 ($46.89).

DPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.29 ($49.75) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Deutsche Post stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, reaching €38.17 ($44.91). The company had a trading volume of 2,422,460 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.85. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

