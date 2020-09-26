DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00007621 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and $78,544.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 29,542,653 coins and its circulating supply is 29,542,652 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

