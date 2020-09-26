DEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,905.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market cap of $1.60 million and $10,905.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00239430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00039573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00093957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.01543980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00194810 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.