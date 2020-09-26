Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLGNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.51. 153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $55.00.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.
