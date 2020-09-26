Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLGNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.51. 153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

