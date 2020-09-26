Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

DBD stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $551.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $890.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.84 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. Research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

