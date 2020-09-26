Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,502. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $34.72.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 60.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

