Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

APPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $34.72.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,381,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 1,136,623 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.