DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $556,965.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00642660 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005933 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.13 or 0.08215952 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,021,508 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.