Discovery Communications’ (DISCA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DISCA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Macquarie downgraded Discovery Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.73.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Discovery Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 996.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 105.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 992.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

