DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.74.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. DISH Network’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,413,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,500 shares of company stock worth $8,578,580. 53.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

