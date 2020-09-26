DMarket Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.46 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and IDEX. DMarket has a market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $108,886.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00239933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00039888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00094960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.01532343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00199320 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, IDEX, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

