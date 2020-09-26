Dogecoin (DOGE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $36.07 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinEx, Cryptopia and Bitsane. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $341.28 million and approximately $36.07 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00427702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000345 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,425,427,867 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Ovis, Mercatox, Instant Bitex, Bits Blockchain, cfinex, Fatbtc, Cryptohub, Graviex, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Livecoin, BtcTrade.im, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, Robinhood, Poloniex, Bittylicious, BitFlip, QBTC, CoinEx, C-CEX, Indodax, Kraken, Coinbe, Novaexchange, C-Patex, HitBTC, Bittrex, BCEX, Trade Satoshi, Tripe Dice Exchange, ZB.COM, Coinsquare, CoinEgg, FreiExchange, SouthXchange, Crex24, CoinExchange, BTC Trade UA, Bitsane, Coindeal, Bleutrade, YoBit, BiteBTC, Exrates, Tidex, Koineks, Tux Exchange, Upbit, CoinFalcon, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

