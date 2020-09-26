Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.00 Million

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post sales of $615.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $612.97 million and the highest is $618.44 million. Donaldson reported sales of $672.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.70. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.