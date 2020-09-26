Dragonchain Price Hits $0.0650 on Top Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. Dragonchain has a market cap of $23.32 million and approximately $22,512.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00245245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00095055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.01518428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00194506 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,954,802 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Gate.io, IDEX, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

