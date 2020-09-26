DREP (DREP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.11 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One DREP token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $13.11 million and $721,900.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00245299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00094820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.01524948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00193694 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

Buying and Selling DREP

