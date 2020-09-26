DubaiCoin Price Reaches $0.0498 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $212,474.36 and $791.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023317 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022441 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009215 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009138 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

