Dynamic (DYN) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,169.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 71.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00002939 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $4.77 million and $2,169.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,748.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.67 or 0.03290232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.02061049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00427390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00863579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00050111 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00522153 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,106,045 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.