Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.61.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $104,083.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,346.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,221,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,879,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,131,211 shares of company stock worth $905,210,326. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.