e-Gulden (EFL) Price Up 2.3% This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $66.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00430388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000486 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,964,495 coins and its circulating supply is 17,142,172 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.