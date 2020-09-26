Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Receives $133.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.88. The company had a trading volume of 111,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,182. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.58.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,270,000 after acquiring an additional 258,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 96,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 111.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

