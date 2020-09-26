Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE:EGP opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.58.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,425,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,766,000 after purchasing an additional 79,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,348,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 801,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,683,000 after purchasing an additional 62,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

