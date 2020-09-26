Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a $91.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.11.

NYSE:EMN opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $86.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 33.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 20.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 32.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

