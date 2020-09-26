EASYJET PLC/S’s (ESYJY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Main First Bank raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. EASYJET PLC/S has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

