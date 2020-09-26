EASYJET PLC/S’s (ESYJY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Main First Bank raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. EASYJET PLC/S has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

