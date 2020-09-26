EBCoin (EBC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. EBCoin has a total market cap of $430,793.62 and approximately $36,271.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043164 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.84 or 0.04840942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002148 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

