Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.
A number of analysts have commented on EC shares. Citigroup upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.
EC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. 828,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,871. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.82. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.95.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.
