Edge Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Edge token can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Edge has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Edge has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $1,476.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, KuCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

