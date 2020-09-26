Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.37-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. Edison International also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.37-4.62 EPS.

EIX stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

