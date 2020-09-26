El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet raised El Pollo LoCo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

LOCO opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. El Pollo LoCo has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $554.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.53.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in El Pollo LoCo by 1,689.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

