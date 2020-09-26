Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $1.81 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $31.25 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00016835 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, BCEX and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinEgg, LBank, BCEX, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

