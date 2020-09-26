Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

EGO opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Further Reading: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.