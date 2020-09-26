Electroneum Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, Cryptomate and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $51.40 million and $917,514.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,194,741,875 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Liquid, CoinBene, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.