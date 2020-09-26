Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.95 million, a P/E ratio of 546.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

