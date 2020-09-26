Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,693. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $528.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

