Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Down 9.2% This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $439,152.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinBene and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00644951 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005788 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00029612 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $899.58 or 0.08366432 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bittrex, Coinsuper, DEx.top, IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, Upbit, Coinall and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

