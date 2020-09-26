Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $1.32 on Major Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00012309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Energi has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $44.23 million and approximately $844,598.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00245299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00094820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.01524948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00193694 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 33,467,703 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

