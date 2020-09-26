Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives €9.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.95 ($11.70).

A number of brokerages have commented on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get ENI alerts:

ETR ENI traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching €6.69 ($7.87). The stock had a trading volume of 19,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.36. ENI has a 1-year low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a 1-year high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.80.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.