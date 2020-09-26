Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) versus Atlantic Power (OTCMKTS:AT) Head-To-Head Survey

Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) and Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Atlantic Power shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Atlantic Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Environmental Power and Atlantic Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atlantic Power has a consensus target price of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 28.79%. Given Atlantic Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Power is more favorable than Environmental Power.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Power and Atlantic Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Power -9.36% -28.80% 0.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Environmental Power and Atlantic Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Power $281.60 million 0.63 -$42.60 million $0.11 18.00

Environmental Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantic Power.

Summary

Atlantic Power beats Environmental Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Power

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements. The company was founded on June 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, MA.

